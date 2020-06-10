Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Sells 5,525 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.56. The stock had a trading volume of 905,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.68. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

