Insider Selling: Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Major Shareholder Sells 5,659 Shares of Stock

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $54,665.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,088 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $39,040.40.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,669 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $54,875.92.

GRTX stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,315. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $242.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 475,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

