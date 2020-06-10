Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00.

G stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 896,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,443. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Genpact by 68.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,365,000 after buying an additional 1,732,212 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after purchasing an additional 641,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Genpact by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,713,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,428,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

