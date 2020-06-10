Insider Selling: IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells 1,682 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Donald L. Luke sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $40,334.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,617.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IESC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 42,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. IES Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IES by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

