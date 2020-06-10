Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Sells 900 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Andrew Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $73,647.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IRBT stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. 561,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.72. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $96.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on iRobot from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in iRobot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iRobot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

