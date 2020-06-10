Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Sells 8,155 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $662,104.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,237.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRBT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.75. 561,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.72. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iRobot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iRobot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 958,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iRobot by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in iRobot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 823,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iRobot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

