Insider Selling: ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ITT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,234. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ITT by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ITT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

