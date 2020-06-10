Insider Selling: ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ITT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,234. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.60.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ITT by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on ITT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.
About ITT
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
