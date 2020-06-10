Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $7.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after purchasing an additional 636,305 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,031,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 858,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,109,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.