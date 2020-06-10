Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $8.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.53. 3,090,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,972. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,404 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,790 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

