Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) VP Sells 4,362 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,607.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $8.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.