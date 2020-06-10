Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) VP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PXD traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

