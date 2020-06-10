Insider Selling: SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Sells 16,225 Shares of Stock

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $738,399.75.

Shares of SPX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. 195,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. SPX Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

