Insider Selling: Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $60,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $45,750.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00.

TWTR traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,224,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,598,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 112.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 77.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 94,006 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $609,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 12.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Twitter by 7.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,198,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

