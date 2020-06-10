Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells 2,665 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $541,927.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $511,653.35.

On Monday, April 27th, Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $167,770.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $143,835.30.

On Monday, April 6th, Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $404,733.55.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.55. 1,113,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,550. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.85, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,608,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.