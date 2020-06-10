Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells 11,037 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $306,607.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 9th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,261 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $112,106.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. 52,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $320.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 110.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Sidoti started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush cut their target price on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.