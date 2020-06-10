Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 25,975 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $5,195,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.43. 7,510,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,058,208. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.41 and a beta of -1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares during the period. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $199,946,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.55.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

