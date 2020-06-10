Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.64

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.64. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 23,531,474 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million.

In related news, Director Patrick Terrell purchased 314,286 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $56,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,331,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Howe purchased 634,286 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $114,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,445.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.64% of Inuvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

