Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 2.02% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 282.2% in the first quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 396,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 292,754 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 332,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 125,209 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,123. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

