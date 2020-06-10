iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 79,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,612. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $56.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.