iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,850,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.18. The company had a trading volume of 47,980,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,535,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

