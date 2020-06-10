iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,535,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

