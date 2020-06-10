iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $160.01. 209,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,665. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $163.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

