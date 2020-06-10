James C. O’donnell Sells 2,934 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38.
NYSE:MTN traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.74. 755,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.18.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Cfra reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.45.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.