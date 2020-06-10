James C. O’donnell Sells 2,934 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38.

NYSE:MTN traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.74. 755,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,498 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $38,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,618,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after buying an additional 263,139 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after acquiring an additional 181,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Cfra reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.45.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

