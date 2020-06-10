James H. Roth Sells 18,800 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -213.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 636.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

