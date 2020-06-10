Jarvis+ Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $161,264.64 and approximately $41,274.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.51 or 0.01953377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00178288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00124684 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,780,787 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

