John A. Genovesi Sells 51 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP John A. Genovesi sold 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.53, for a total transaction of $11,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.53 on Tuesday, hitting $220.04. 1,099,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,106. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.