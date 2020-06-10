Joseph L. Goldstein Sells 10,838 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.59, for a total transaction of $6,595,898.42.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.59. 849,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $618.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

