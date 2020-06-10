Kevin P. Riley Purchases 2,000 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at $914,376.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FIBK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. 210,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,811. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 466,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after buying an additional 255,302 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 868,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,420,000 after buying an additional 224,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,106,000 after buying an additional 175,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

