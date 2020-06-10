Kevin R. Karas Sells 13,576 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $786,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NRC stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. National Research Co. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.08.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 114.97% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Research by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

