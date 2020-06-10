Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Down to $6.26

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.26. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 1,090,400 shares traded.

KZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.11.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,812 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 520.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 889,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 176.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 874,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 87.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 199,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.