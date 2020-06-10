Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,224 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $626,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,669 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,242.68.

On Friday, May 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,486 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.13, for a total transaction of $659,307.18.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.27. 1,884,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $209.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.24.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

