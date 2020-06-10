Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Stock Price Down 50%

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL)’s share price dropped 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 540,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 381,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $848,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

