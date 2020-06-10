Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 5,873,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,726,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.