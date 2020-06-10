Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce $6.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.51 billion and the lowest is $6.35 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $25.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $25.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,873,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,578. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 367,919 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,592,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

