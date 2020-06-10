Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Kura Oncology worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,385,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 323,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,272. The company has a market cap of $770.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

