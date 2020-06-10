Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK) Insider Purchases A$2,412,430.20 in Stock

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK) insider Geoff Bainbridge acquired 2,680,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$2,412,430.20 ($1,710,943.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Lark Distilling Company Profile

Lark Distilling Co Ltd produces single malt whisky. It offers its products under the Nant, Lark, Overeem, and Forty Spotted Gin brands. The company was formerly known as Australian Whisky Holdings Limited and changed its name to Lark Distilling Co Ltd in May 2020. Lark Distilling Co Ltd is based in Hobart, Australia.

