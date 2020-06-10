Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 239,471 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,471 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.61% of Exxon Mobil worth $975,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.52. 26,613,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,493,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

