Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,375,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.49. 3,283,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,394. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

