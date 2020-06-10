Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,940,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.44% of Oracle worth $674,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. 8,651,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,063,173. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

