Legal & General Group Plc Buys 305,954 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,371,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 305,954 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.70% of Medtronic worth $846,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,314,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $2,487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.11. 5,616,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,636,506. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

