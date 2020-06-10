Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.56 Billion Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,789,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,005 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Intel worth $1,558,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,556,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

