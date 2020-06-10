Legal & General Group Plc Has $683.42 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 208,678 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.53% of Nike worth $683,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after acquiring an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,398,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,439,542,000 after acquiring an additional 303,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

NKE stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.63. 5,382,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,374. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

