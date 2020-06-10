Legal & General Group Plc Has $839.13 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,346 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $839,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $305.55. 3,148,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.77 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,943 shares of company stock worth $5,250,696 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

