Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,794,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $583,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,314,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,916,342. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

