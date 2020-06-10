Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,071,814 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,777,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,814 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.60% of Coca-Cola worth $1,141,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,022,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,905,000 after acquiring an additional 142,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,937,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,670,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,605,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

