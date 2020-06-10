Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.66% of AT&T worth $1,385,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,127,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,306,572. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $238.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.