LexinFintech (LX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

LexinFintech (NASDAQ: LX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/9/2020 – LexinFintech was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/4/2020 – LexinFintech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

5/27/2020 – LexinFintech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2020 – LexinFintech had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $16.59 to $13.29.

5/12/2020 – LexinFintech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2020 – LexinFintech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

5/1/2020 – LexinFintech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – LexinFintech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

4/30/2020 – LexinFintech was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – LexinFintech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

4/22/2020 – LexinFintech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/10/2020 – LexinFintech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Shares of LexinFintech stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($4.23). LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. LexinFintech’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 98,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

