Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BATRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. 337,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $885.24 million, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.