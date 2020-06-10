LikeCoin (LIKE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $714.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $714.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.54 or 0.07055844 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,172,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,351,082 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

