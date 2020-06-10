Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.05. Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 713,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $509.53 million, a P/E ratio of -168.83 and a beta of 2.29. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

